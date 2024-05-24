Luton are in talks with defender over a new contract at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town hoping to agree extension with centre half

Luton have confirmed they are in negotiations with defender Gabe Osho over a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old began his career at Reading as he played 10 times for the Royals’ senior team, before moving to the Hatters on a free transfer in October 2020. Osho had loan spells at Yeovil and Rochdale, until breaking into the first XI with Town and never looked back, making 35 appearances last season, achieving cult hero status when scoring in a 2-0 victory against arch rivals Watford, plus finding the net as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 in the play-off semi-final second leg which ensured Luton reached Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre half penned an extension last summer after Town reached the top flight by beating Coventry City in the play-off final, but injury prevented him from featuring in the highest tier of English football until the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in October. He soon had his first Premier League goal with a thumping header from a corner when Luton lost 4-3 at home to Arsenal, also on target again in the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United a few months later.

Gabe Osho gets up to try and win a header against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith