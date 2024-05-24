Luton are in talks with defender over a new contract at Kenilworth Road
Luton have confirmed they are in negotiations with defender Gabe Osho over a new contract at Kenilworth Road.
The 25-year-old began his career at Reading as he played 10 times for the Royals’ senior team, before moving to the Hatters on a free transfer in October 2020. Osho had loan spells at Yeovil and Rochdale, until breaking into the first XI with Town and never looked back, making 35 appearances last season, achieving cult hero status when scoring in a 2-0 victory against arch rivals Watford, plus finding the net as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 in the play-off semi-final second leg which ensured Luton reached Wembley.
The centre half penned an extension last summer after Town reached the top flight by beating Coventry City in the play-off final, but injury prevented him from featuring in the highest tier of English football until the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in October. He soon had his first Premier League goal with a thumping header from a corner when Luton lost 4-3 at home to Arsenal, also on target again in the 4-4 draw at Newcastle United a few months later.
Osho was one of a number of players struck down with injury at just the wrong moment for the Hatters, playing only once between late February and April, as he also missed out on representing Nigeria after winning his first call-up for the Super Eagles. It meant Town ended the season inside the relegation zone, the defender finishing with 23 outings, while he has now played 85 times in total, scoring five goals. Luton are hoping to extend his stay in Bedfordshire, as a statement on the club’s official website said: “Talks over a new contract are ongoing with defender Gabe Osho.”
