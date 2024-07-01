Luton are linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder
Luton are reported to have shown an interest in acquiring Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a loan deal.
The 25-year-old has come up against the Hatters on a number of occasions in the past, as after starting his career with Huddersfield Town, had a loan spell at Bradford City in which he faced Town twice in League One, Luton winning 4-0 at Kenilworth Road and then 1-0 at Valley Parade on the way to securing the title.
Back with the Terriers, O’Brien was then part of a Huddersfield side who Luton beat 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium during their Great Escape from Championship relegation under Nathan Jones and then faced the Hatters six more times, including the play-off semi-final that saw Huddersfield go through to Wembley with a 2-1 aggregate victory in May 2022.
Having played 131 matches for the Terriers, scoring eight goals, O’Brien then moved to the City Ground in July 2022, but the move didn’t work out as he would have wanted, featuring in just 13 Premier League fixtures, with six starts, restricted to 17 outings in total. He was then left out of the Reds squad for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, as his last match was a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United in January 2023.
Last season, he was loaned to Major League Soccer club DC United in March 2023, playing 17 times and scoring once, as he then went to Championship side Middlesbrough in August, having 25 games in all competitions for Michael Carrick’s side. With his Forest chances appearing limited, the Sun are now reporting that Town are looking to bring the midfielder, although face competition from fellow second tier rivals Norwich City. However, the Reds, who signed a former Luton target in Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson yesterday evening, are believed to want to sell the player on a permanent deal.
