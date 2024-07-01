Watch more of our videos on Shots!

O’Brien rumoured to be interesting the Hatters

Luton are reported to have shown an interest in acquiring Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a loan deal.

The 25-year-old has come up against the Hatters on a number of occasions in the past, as after starting his career with Huddersfield Town, had a loan spell at Bradford City in which he faced Town twice in League One, Luton winning 4-0 at Kenilworth Road and then 1-0 at Valley Parade on the way to securing the title.

Back with the Terriers, O’Brien was then part of a Huddersfield side who Luton beat 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium during their Great Escape from Championship relegation under Nathan Jones and then faced the Hatters six more times, including the play-off semi-final that saw Huddersfield go through to Wembley with a 2-1 aggregate victory in May 2022.

Lewis O'Brien in action for Middlesbrough last season - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Having played 131 matches for the Terriers, scoring eight goals, O’Brien then moved to the City Ground in July 2022, but the move didn’t work out as he would have wanted, featuring in just 13 Premier League fixtures, with six starts, restricted to 17 outings in total. He was then left out of the Reds squad for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, as his last match was a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United in January 2023.