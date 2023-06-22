Luton are linked with signing Uruguayan international Martinez from Danish side FC Midtjylland

Luton are reported to be looking at signing Uruguayan international Emiliano Martínez from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Punta del Este, started out at Primera División club Nacional in his home country, making 34 appearances and scoring once, before moving to Brazilian Serie A side Red Bull Bragantino in 2021.

He featured 13 times, then heading to FC Midtjylland in August 2022, on loan initially, making his move permanent in November and signing a contract until 2027.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Nacional in December 2020 - pic: Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

Martinez made 25 appearances last term, but according to Sport Witness, is now interesting Hatters boss Rob Edwards following Town’s promotion to the Premier League.