Luton are linked with signing Uruguayan international Martinez from Danish side FC Midtjylland

Defensive midfielder rumoured to be on Edwards’ wish-list
By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

Luton are reported to be looking at signing Uruguayan international Emiliano Martínez from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Punta del Este, started out at Primera División club Nacional in his home country, making 34 appearances and scoring once, before moving to Brazilian Serie A side Red Bull Bragantino in 2021.

He featured 13 times, then heading to FC Midtjylland in August 2022, on loan initially, making his move permanent in November and signing a contract until 2027.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Nacional in December 2020 - pic: Marcelo Endelli / Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez in action for Nacional in December 2020 - pic: Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images
Martinez made 25 appearances last term, but according to Sport Witness, is now interesting Hatters boss Rob Edwards following Town’s promotion to the Premier League.

There had been reports that both Everton and West Ham United were in for the midfielder, who has won two caps for his country, making his debut in a 4–1 win against Nicaragua this month, also playing in the 2-0 victory over Cuba as well.

