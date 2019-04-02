Luton are no match for Robins in heavy Central League defeat

A youthful Luton Town side were well beaten by Cheltenham Town in their Central League Southern section clash a this afternoon, losing 4-1.

The visitors, who are without a win in this competition so far, picked a young team once more, with Connor Tomlinson, Jake Peck and Josh Neufville all getting run-outs.

However, they were no match for a Robins side, for whom academy graduate George Lloyd scored four times.

He had his first on 20 minutes, before making it 2-0 midway through the half.

Town were back in the game five minutes before the break, as they were awarded a penalty which Tomlinson converted.

In the second period Cheltenham reasserted their dominance, Tyreece Briscoe brought down in the box and Lloyd confidently beating Tiernan Parker from the spot.

The striker then fired in from outside the box to complete a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Cheltenham: Lovett, Trialist, Richards, Handley, Trialist, Trialist, Chamberlain (Duncan 69), Briscoe, Dawes, Stanton (Basford 75), Lloyd.

Subs: Lapworth, Lawrence, Brennan.

Luton: Parker, Jones, Scott, Trialist, Panter, Trialist, Peck, Richardson, Neufville, Tomlinson, Byron.

Subs: Kalonda, Muyembe, Stirling, Boorn.