Luton are reportedly interested in acquiring Stoke City starlet on a season-long loan

Youngster Lowe linked with a switch to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town are rumoured to be interested in signing Stoke City forward Nathan Lowe on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with the Potters, making his senior debut in the 1-0 defeat at Blackpool in February 2023. He bagged his first Stoke goal in September 2023 as City won 3-2 at Bristol City in the Championship, the only time he scored in 15 appearances that campaign. Last season was Lowe’s breakthrough campaign though, as sent on loan to League Two side Walsall, he netted a hugely impressive 18 goals in 30 matches, including a run of scoring in five successive games, earning a nomination for the division’s PFA Players’ Player of the Season.

He was then recalled to the bet 365 Stadium in January, a decision that dented the Sadler’s promotion hopes, netting on his first match back in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion, going on to play 10 times for Mark Robins’ side, but couldn’t find the net again. According to The Lower Tiers, the England U19 international is now believed to be interesting the Hatters, with Stoke keen on another loan for their talented prospect, although Matt Bloomfield’s side could face competition from fellow third tier clubs Huddersfield Town and Stockport County.