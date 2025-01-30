Luton are rumoured to be trying to sign Exeter City goalscoring ace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speculation increasing Town will swoop for Grecians top scorer

Luton have been linked with a move for yet another League One striker in Exeter City’s Millenic Alli.

The 24-year-old began his career with Bury and then moved to South Shields in 2019, having two spells with Workington. Stints at Ashton United and Stockport County followed, with another loan switch to Chorley in National League North, then joining National League side Halifax, as it was at the Shay where he started to show his goalscoring talents, scoring 11 times in his 37 games during the 2022-23 campaign, netting in five successive matches.

Another seven goals followed the next term, making it 16 in 54 matches, before moving to Exeter in January 2024. It took him six games to get up and running for the Grecians, but he was off the mark in the 2-2 draw at Leyton Orient, scoring three more in his final three games of the season. This term, Alli began with five goals in his opening 23 outings, but scoring at Burton Albion just before Christmas put him on a hot streak, with seven in his last nine appearances as he now has managed 12 goals from 33 matches this term, including two assists.

Millenic Alli fires goalwards for Exeter City at Oxford United in the FA Cup - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

With the Hatters having seen a number of reported bids for Wycombe forward Richard Kone turned down, it appears that boss Matt Bloomfield has turned his attentions to a player who scored against his Chairboys side during a 2-2 draw back in December in a bid to bolster his attacking options, Luton having gone three games without finding the net at home. He has already bolstered his squad this week with the additions of defender Kal Naismith and attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard.