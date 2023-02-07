News you can trust since 1891
Luton ask Sky Blues for more tickets after announcing Coventry trip is a sell-out

Town heading to the Coventry City Building Society Arena this weekend

By Mike Simmonds
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Luton have announced their trip to Coventry City this weekend is a sell-out.

The Hatters head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, to take on a Sky Blues side who have slipped to 15th in the table recently, having lost three of their last four games with just one win in eight matches.

A statement on Town's official website said: “The Ticket Office can advise that we are currently off sale for Saturday's away match against Coventry City.

Luton head to Coventry City this weekend
“The full increased allocation of 2,300 has sold out.

"We have requested a further allocation and as soon as we receive an answer to this we will announce on the official website.”

