Luton ask Sky Blues for more tickets after announcing Coventry trip is a sell-out

​Luton have announced their trip to Coventry City this weekend is a sell-out.

The Hatters head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, to take on a Sky Blues side who have slipped to 15th in the table recently, having lost three of their last four games with just one win in eight matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement on Town's official website said: “The Ticket Office can advise that we are currently off sale for Saturday's away match against Coventry City.

Luton head to Coventry City this weekend

“The full increased allocation of 2,300 has sold out.