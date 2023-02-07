Luton ask Sky Blues for more tickets after announcing Coventry trip is a sell-out
Town heading to the Coventry City Building Society Arena this weekend
The Hatters head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, to take on a Sky Blues side who have slipped to 15th in the table recently, having lost three of their last four games with just one win in eight matches.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A statement on Town's official website said: “The Ticket Office can advise that we are currently off sale for Saturday's away match against Coventry City.
“The full increased allocation of 2,300 has sold out.
"We have requested a further allocation and as soon as we receive an answer to this we will announce on the official website.”