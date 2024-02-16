Luton assistant boss fined £4,000 and banned for one game after being sent off against Blades
Luton assistant manager Paul Trollope has been fined £4,000 and banned for one game after being sent off during the half time interval of Town’s 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The 51-year-old admitted using improper language towards the match officials after an opening 45 minutes that saw the Hatters trailing 2-0, the second goal a penalty awarded for handball against home defender Reece Burke that referee Chris Kavanagh awarded after being sent to the pitch-side monitor by VAR official Paul Tierney. It means that the former Bristol Rovers and Cardiff boss will now miss this Sunday’s top flight fixture against Manchester United, as a statement by the FA said: “Luton Town's assistant manager has been suspended from the touchline for one game and fined £4,000 following misconduct at their Premier League game with Sheffield United on Saturday, 10 February.
"Paul Trollope was dismissed around half time of this game, and his behaviour and/or language towards the match official/s was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting. The assistant manager subsequently admitted this charge against him and accepted the standard penalty."