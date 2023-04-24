News you can trust since 1891
Luton assured of highest second tier finish in over 40 years after Baggies lose to Black Cats

Town assured of top four spot in the Championship

By Mike Simmonds
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 2 min read

Luton Town are assured of their highest second tier league finish for over 40 years along with home advantage in the play-offs, after West Bromwich Albion lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland yesterday.

Ahead of the game, the Hatters were guaranteed a fifth place finish following Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Saturday, but they have cemented a top four berth after events at the Hawthorns.

John Swift's penalty on the stroke of half-time had put the Baggies in front, only for Dennis Cirkin to score twice in the second period to give the Black Cats victory and push Tony Mowbray’s side up to sixth in the table themselves.

Luton Town are assured finishing no lower than fourth in the ChampionshipLuton Town are assured finishing no lower than fourth in the Championship
With Albion now only able to reach 72 points from their final three games, it means Town, on 75 points, will now achieve their best placing at this level since the 1981-82 season, when the side managed by David Pleat won the title to reach Division One.

Another bonus for Rob Edwards’ team is that they will be at home for the second leg of the play-offs, although they could still face anyone down to Swansea City in 12th position.

Final fixtures

Mon, Apr 24: Luton Town v Middlesbrough

Tue, Apr 25: Blackburn Rovers v Burnley.

Weds, Apr 26: Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion.

Thurs, Apr 27: Rotherham United v Cardiff City.

Fri, Apr 28: Blackpool v Millwall.

Sat, Apr 29: Bristol City v Burnley; Coventry City v Birmingham City; Hull City v Swansea City; Reading v Wigan Athletic; Sheffield United v Preston North End; Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers; Sunderland v Watford; West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City.

Sun, Apr 30: Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town.

Mon, May 1: Rotherham United v Middlesbrough; Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town.

Thurs, May 4: Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United.

Mon, May 8: Birmingham City v Sheffield United; Burnley v Cardiff City; Huddersfield Town v Reading; Luton Town v Hull City; Middlesbrough v Coventry City; Millwall v Blackburn Rovers; Norwich City v Blackpool; Preston North End v Sunderland; Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City; Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion; Watford v Stoke City; Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.

