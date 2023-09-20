Luton attacker Brown retains a 'massive belief' that the Hatters can stay up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton attacker Jacob Brown insists there remains a ‘massive belief’ amongst the Luton squad that they can survive in the Premier League this season.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham made it four successive losses since the Hatters began their top flight campaign, as they are now the only side in the division without a point to their name.

However, Brown, who has made an impressive impact since arriving from Stoke City in the summer, stated that although others might not, both and his team-mates had full confidence in their ability to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Jacob Brown challenges Fulham's Timothy Castagne for the ball at Craven Cottage - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

He said: “There is a massive belief in the changing room.

"Like we’ve just said in there, I think apart from the result, we couldn’t have asked for much more than that.

“We’ve done everything we worked on during the week.

"If my chance goes in obviously it’s a different scoreline, but yes, the belief is high and we’ve just got to go on to next week.

"We are progressing more and more and we can take confidence from that.

“The first three games before the international break were really tough and obviously it’s a big step from last season, but we’ve been working really hard in training and you can see that in this performance.

"It’s disappointing again, but we are progressing more and more each week and we can take confidence from that.”

The opportunity that Brown, who was making his first league start since arriving at Kenilworth Road, was alluding to was when he was picked out by Issa Kabore’s right wing cross in the first half.

Escaping the Cottagers defence, the unmarked Scottish international could only direct his header against the outside of the post from eight yards, as he continued: “I felt that I picked up a good position.

"It was a great ball from Issa and I made a good connection, probably too good.

"I’ve just seen it come off the post and obviously it’s disappointing, but you’ve just got to move on from it.”

Brown wasn’t the only one to miss a decent chance, as Carlton Morris volleyed wide, while Amari’i Bell was denied by keeper Bernd Leno, Tom Lockyer also off target in stoppage time.

He said: “It was a really tight game and we’ve had bigger chances than them.

"On another day it would have gone the other way.

“That’s exactly how we planned the game to and that’s exactly how we did.

"We knew they’d have the ball, especially the centre backs, and we wanted to just counter on that, so when we win it, break, fast and direct.

"I thought we did that and if we took our chances it would have been a different result.”

Brown had earned his place in the starting line-up at Craven Cottage after a string of positive displays from the bench in Town’s top flight encounters, plus scoring the opening goal during Luton’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham.

On how he felt it went, he said: "It’s my first league start, so I’m happy with that.

"I would have liked a better result, but again we’ve just got to take the positive from each game.

"We can’t go back and change what’s happened, we’ve just got to work on what’s happening in the next few games.

“I thought I did well, but obviously every game is different.

“We don’t know what’s needed for the next game and even if you have done well, you might not be playing because there are a lot of games coming up and we just need what’s best for the next game.”

With Town at home to Wolves on Saturday, before heading to Everton and then entertaining Burnley, it represents a massive chance for Luton to finally register some points on the board in the top flight.

Brown added: “The main thing in this league is you can’t switch off and those chances you have to take.

"We’re learning, it’s not nice to keep saying this, but we are all confident as a team.

"We know how much the fans are backing us, which is such a big push.

"It helps us massively, and I think we’ve just got to keep working together on and off the pitch and go on to the next game.