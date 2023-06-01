Luton attacker linked with a move to AFC Wimbledon
Luton attacker Josh Neufville has been linked with a move to League Two side AFC Wimbledon this summer.
The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road and has made four first team appearances for the Hatters, the last coming when Graeme Jones was in charge back in August 2019.
Since then he has been on loan at non-league sides Solihull Moors, Woking and Yeovil Town, before heading to Sutton United in July for the season.
He featured 35 times, scoring two goals, for the League Two side as they finished 14th in the table.
The South London Press are now reporting that Neufville is interesting AFC Wimbledon, who ended up just five points clear of relegation last term.
The Dons are looking to do their business early, with Jake Reeves already returning after leaving Stevenage and Dylan Adjei-Hersey, Kwaku Frimpong, Elliott Bolton, David Fisher, Aaron Cosgrave, Luke Jenkins and George Marsh all being released.