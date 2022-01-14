Luton attacker Muskwe features but Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching AFCON last 16 are dealt a major blow by Malawi defeat

Town forward Admiral Muskwe

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe came off the bench but Zimbabwe' s hopes of reaching the last 16 at the African Cup of Nations suffered a major blow as they lost 2-1 against Malawi in Cameroon this afternoon.

The Warriors took the lead on 38 minutes through Ishmael Wadi's looping header, but Gabadinho Mhango equalised five minutes later, volleying home a deep cross.

Mhango put the Flames, dinking the ball into the just before the hour mark as although Muskwe was introduced with 13 minutes to go for Knowledge Musona, he couldn't salvage an equaliser.

He did become the first ever Luton player to represent his country in the tournament, plus the 58th Hatter to gain a full cap for the 19th different country in total.