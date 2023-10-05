Luton attacker Ogbene named in Ireland squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month.

The 26-year-old, with 17 caps for his country, has been in starring form for his country recently, named man of the match during the 2-0 defeat to France in the last international break, also starting the 2-1 defeat against Belgium in Dublin as well.

Ireland face Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 13 followed by a trip to Faro, Portugal where they take on Gibraltar on Monday, October 16, with both matches set to kick-off at 7.45pm.

Chiedozie Ogbene is in the Ireland squad once more - pic: Liam Smith

Sheffield United defender John Egan misses out through injury as well as Cardiff City winger Callum O'Dowda and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Celtic defender Liam Scales is recalled, along with the trio of Max O'Leary, Mikey Johnston and Callum Robinson, as Ireland sit fourth in Group B, with just three points from five matches.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic).