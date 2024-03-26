Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s international friendly with Switzerland this evening due to an injury.

The 26-year-old had won his 20th cap for his country when starting and playing 70 minutes of the goalless draw against Belgium at the weekend, putting one terrific chance into the side-netting when sent clean through. Although interim boss John O’Shea didn’t report any injury worries in his pre-match conference, when submitting their squad lists to UEFA, Ogbene has been left out of the matchday 26 with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) stating he has returned to the Hatters after picking up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the FAI Twitter page said: “Chiedozie Ogbene misses out through injury and has returned to his club whilst Joe Hodge and Andrew Moran have both been named in the 26-man squad.”

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will be looking to win a second cap for Belgium in their friendly against England at Wembley Stadium tonight, but on-loan Manchester City wingback Issa Kabore hasn’t travelled to join up with the Burkina Faso squad for their two friendlies with Libya and Niger to be staged Casablanca.