Luton attacker Ogbene ruled out of Switzerland friendly due to injury
Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of Republic of Ireland’s international friendly with Switzerland this evening due to an injury.
The 26-year-old had won his 20th cap for his country when starting and playing 70 minutes of the goalless draw against Belgium at the weekend, putting one terrific chance into the side-netting when sent clean through. Although interim boss John O’Shea didn’t report any injury worries in his pre-match conference, when submitting their squad lists to UEFA, Ogbene has been left out of the matchday 26 with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) stating he has returned to the Hatters after picking up an injury.
A statement on the FAI Twitter page said: “Chiedozie Ogbene misses out through injury and has returned to his club whilst Joe Hodge and Andrew Moran have both been named in the 26-man squad.”
Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski will be looking to win a second cap for Belgium in their friendly against England at Wembley Stadium tonight, but on-loan Manchester City wingback Issa Kabore hasn’t travelled to join up with the Burkina Faso squad for their two friendlies with Libya and Niger to be staged Casablanca.
Centre half Teden Mengi is now back with the England U21s as they get ready to face Luxembrough, as January transfer window signing Daiki Hashioka isn’t in action for Japan either after FIFA confirmed their return World Cup qualifying match in North Korea this evening will not be rescheduled, with the Japanese likely to receive a 3-0 victory after North Korea stated they couldn’t host the fixture.