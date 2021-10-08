Luton attacker Pereira joins Yeovil on loan

Dion Pereira has moved to Yeovil for a month

Luton forward Dion Pereira has joined National League outfit Yeovil Town on a one-month loan.

The 22-year-old, who has made just one substitute appearance for the Hatters this term, that in the Carabao Cup defeat to Stevenage, is highly thought of at Kenilworth Road, named on the bench for a number of Championship fixtures.

However, he has only played once in the league since joining Town in November 2020, that on the final day of last season against QPR, so has moved to Huish Park in a bid to get some regular game time.

Speaking about the former Atlanta United and Watford player recently, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “Dion needs a loan.

"He’s done fantastically well and I’d have absolutely no problem keeping him around because he will get minutes in the first team because he's done that well.

“He’s a front-footed a player and has real ability, it’s just he probably needs now to go out and get tested, so we're probably going to need to get him a loan.

“Whoever takes a gamble on Dion Pereira will get a wonderful player as we've been really, really impressed with him."