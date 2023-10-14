Luton attacker stars once more but Ireland's Euro 2024 hopes hang by a thread after Greece defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene starred yet again as the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 automatic qualification hopes were ended after a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Greece last night.

Stephen Kenny's side needed to win to give themselves any chance of being in contention, and they started well, Ogbene setting up Will Smallbone, who was denied by visiting keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Brighton forward Evan Ferguson also clipping the outside of the post.

However, with 20 minutes gone, Liverpool defender Konstantinos Tsimikas then got the better of Town’s summer signing due to a fortunate deflection, crossing for Giorgos Giakoumakis to power a thumping header beyond Gavin Bazunu.

Any hopes the hosts had of mounting a second half comeback were dashed on the stroke of the interval when Giorgos Masouras doubled the lead for Gus Poyet’s men.

After the break, Matt Doherty went closest with seven minutes left, denied by Vlachodimos, as the Irish suffered a fifth defeat in six qualifying matches.

Boss Kenny, whose job is now under serious pressure with just five victories from 27 competitive matches, didn’t want to discuss his future afterwards, saying: “I'm not going to use this to speak about that.

"Ultimately of course we're disappointed. We knew it was a group of death, tough games.

Chiedozie Ogbene tracks Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas during Ireland's 2-0 defeat in Dublin - pic: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

"France, Holland, really tough. We had epic games against both of them.

"You shouldn't be losing at home to Greece. They are a good team, better than people think they are, technically very good with good qualities.

"We needed to win tonight, I know that."

Ireland could still make it to next summer's tournament via the play-offs but that looks highly unlikely given their poor Nations League ranking.