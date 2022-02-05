Luton attacker thrilled to see striker Hylton get his first start in almost a year against Swansea

Striker Danny Hylton made a rare start for the Hatters on Tuesday night

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick admitted he was 'buzzing' to see team-mate Danny Hylton make his first league start in almost a year during Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Swansea City.

The 32-year-old hadn't taken to the field from the opening whistle since February 16, 2021, the 2-0 home defeat against Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road.

However, with Elijah Adebayo rested and Cornick still making his way back from a calf injury, Hylton formed a new-look front-line with Fred Onyedinma, as the pair caused their hosts a number of problems.

Hylton showed he has lost none of his antics, unveiling his trademark nutmeg once more to beat Ryan Bennett, seeing a shot parried by Andy Fisher, while he was also booked for preventing a free kick being taken.

He had a wonderful chance to score his first goal since September 15 too, with a header from James Bree's cross just before the break, only to see it fly agonisingly over.

Unsurprisingly, the former Oxford attacker's influence waned in the second period, replaced by Cornick on the hour who went on to bag the winner, but he was quick to praise the efforts of what had gone before, saying: "I saw him at 45 minutes and said, 'he’s not doing anymore, he’s not going to come out, he’s not got it in him,' but he worked so tirelessly.

"He’s so good for the team, so it's great for him to get his first start for about a year, I'm buzzing for him.

"It's great to see him back in the team and put in a big shift like that."

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: "He was brilliant and what a shift he put in.