Luton boss admits Bree's season could be over after 'diabolical challenge' in Bluebirds victory

Town defender James Bree suffered a bad knee injury against Cardiff this afternoon

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted James Bree’s season could be over after suffering what looked like a serious ankle injury in a challenge from Cardiff defender Joel Bagan the Town manager labelled as ‘diabolical’ during this afternoon’s 1-0 victory in Wales.

Moments before half time, the Bluebirds full back caught Bree after the Luton player had crossed the ball, with replays showing just how nasty a tackle it was.

One of Town’s most consistent players this season was unable to play any further part in the contest and was seen on crutches at the full time whistle, with his ankle heavily bandaged up.

Bagan for his part wasn’t even shown a yellow for the tackle, as speaking afterwards, Jones couldn’t be sure if he would feature again this term, saying: “It could be (his season over), but it’s an absolutely diabolical challenge.

"I've had a go at the linesman because they’ve got one job to do, and all he’s got to do, is eight, nine yards away, he’s crossed it and he’s absolutely gone through him, and the linesman’s standing there.

"They’re keen to do, ‘can you get out of my way, can you do all this,’ just do your job.

"That’s a diabolical challenge, and we’ve suffered for it.

"The boy hasn’t meant to do it, he’s caught him really late after he’s crossed it, and those are the worst ones.

"I was an attacking full back and I know how bad it can be, but the linesman’s just got to do his job there.”

Bree was one of three Hatters players who had to go off in the game, although James Shea’s knee injury, which also looked a bad one, came following a collision with Tom Lockyer when collecting a cross, while Fred Onyedinma was left holding his groin after a right win run.

On the latter, Jones added: “He was just a precaution, his groin was stiffening up and we just cant afford to lose anyone.

"We’re not making tactical substitutions or game-changers, they’re not called subs anymore they’re called plasters, as we’re literally just plugging wounds.