Luton boss admits he could have made changes at half time in Iron win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he was tempted to make changes at half time during yesterday’s 2-0 win at Scunthorpe United.

Although the visitors went into the break leading by Andrew Shinnie’s 37th minute goal, it was the Iron who had the better of the opening period, going close on a number of occasions.

However, Jones opted to go with the same 11, and Harry Cornick repaid his manager's faith, scoring Luton's second after Elliot Lee's effort was parried just a few minutes in,

Speaking afterwards, the Town chief said: “I could have made changes at half time, not a problem.

“With the bench we’ve got, it’s quite easy at times to make those changes, because we have the quality and we have people chomping at the bit, and people are getting frustrated they’re not playing as they’re used to playing games.

“So we had to be brave and say ‘go on, you’ve got the shirt, make sure you start better,’ and we did.

“We started much, much better second half. We came out of the traps, got the goal, should have scored again because Elliot Lee’s is a glorious chance.

“When we spoke to him, he’s a little bit with the chance he had the other day, where it came back to him and he had a weak header.

“I don’t think he realised how good an opportunity it is, as you’ve only got to head it into an empty net, and we’re three up, but we’re delighted.

"We've come away, 2-0, clean sheet, so it’s a wonderful result.”

Midfielder Shinnie admitted there had been some deserved stern words from Town’s manager to the players at the break.

He said: “He wasn’t happy at all, he had a bit of a go at us, but we had to take it on the chin because we get praise from him when we do well.

“We knew ourselves that it wasn’t good enough, but it was a tough game.

“I think people looked at it and Scunthorpe aren’t doing too well, Luton are flying, walk in the park, easy win, but it’s never like that.

“These are the games that are harder because they’re fighting for their lives.

"If they have a little spell it’s emphasised more from the crowd as maybe it’s not expected against us.

“So that played its part a bit, but we have to be better than that, we know that, but we can’t really be too hard on ourselves because we’ve been brilliant all season.

“Maybe it was a little bit of an off day in the first half but we were still 1-0 up at half time and still won the game, so not too bad.”