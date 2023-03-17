Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he simply couldn’t take off Luke Berry during the latter stages of Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City due to the significant impact the midfielder was having on the game.

With Jordan Clark and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu both sitting the match out due to injury, Berry, who has been a regular on the bench under Edwards, made only his second league start of the campaign and a first since the 1-0 win at Blackpool in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went on to have a terrific game, almost getting ahead of Carlton Morris to open the scoring, only for the striker to rise first and divert Cody Drameh’s wonderful cross into the corner.

Town midfielder Luke Berry gets away during the 1-0 win over Bristol City

Berry was then denied by City keeper Max O’Leary after following up Elijah Adebayo’s shot, as the Hatters totally dominated the opening 45 minutes and should definitely have led by more.

It was a slightly different scenario after the break, the Robins stepping their game up to have the odd opportunity themselves, Berry having to dig in more, which he did, winning the ball back from Town’s opponents time and time again, whether it be on the floor or in the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite appearing to tire in the closing stages, he was kept on by Edwards, completing a first 90 minutes in the Championship since the 5-0 victory over Coventry City in September 2021 and only his second in two full seasons.

Speaking about the 31-year-old, the Luton chief said: “He was outstanding when he came on against Sheffield United (on Saturday) and I just thought he was full of running.

"He was winning second balls, the amount of headers that he won, important headers in second ball challenges in the middle part of the pitch in the second half was top.