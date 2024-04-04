Luton boss admits he might have to risk injured Hatters during Town's crucial run-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards conceded he might have to take some risks in an attempt to get his injured players out on the pitch once more and boost Town’s chances of Premier League survival this season.

The Hatters went into last night’s game against title hopefuls Arsenal with 11 first teamers ruled out due to injury, Marvelous Nakamba, Amari’i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Jacob Brown and Dan Potts all unlikely to feature again this term. However, Reece Burke’s absence could only be short term, the defender going off at half time with an Achilles issue at Spurs on Saturday, while there is a chance the likes of Gabe Osho, Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene and even Mads Andersen might be available to play some part in the run-in.

Although not many are expected back for the home clash with AFC Bournemouth, Luton then at Manchester City a week later, Edwards could push them with five games remaining, as Town take on Brentford, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and Fulham in their final five fixtures of the campaign. The Hatters manager said: “In terms of getting people back, we might get one back for Saturday, we might not.

Luton boss Rob Edwards applauds the Hatters faithful at the Emirates last night - pic: Liam Smith

"There’s five or six we won't see again this season, we’re hopeful for three or four. There's a couple that are really touch and go before the end of the season, but we’re going to push as we have to take those risks. It's really like nothing I've ever experienced before to have this many senior players who are really influential for us as well, but this is the cards that we’ve been dealt with at the moment. We’ve got to keep going, we can’t moan about it, can’t hide away from it, but the players are all fighting for each other and that’s really important.”

Due to such a lengthy absentee list, Edwards had two goalkeepers on the bench once more at the Emirates, with four teenagers who have just a handful of top flight minutes between them, Zack Nelson featuring in the closing stages at Crystal Palace recently. One of them was Christian Chidozie, the Year 11 Chiltern Academy pupil who is sitting his GCSEs this summer, becoming the youngest player ever to be named in a top flight match-day squad for the Hatters.

However, the Town chief thinks there are enough big characters remaining to help his side through one of their toughest periods this term, adding: “They’re all key at the moment, Young Christian Chidozie at 16-years-old is key at the moment and if he wants to speak up he can do.

