Luton boss admits he thinks a 'lot of' Aberdeen target Morris

Dons attacker is linked with Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has admitted he thinks ‘a lot’ of Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris who has been heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road this week.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been on the Hatters radar since the summer, with speculation rife that Town had two bids of over £500,000 turned down for a player who moved to Pittodrie from Fleetwood Town in August 2022, recording 13 assists and netting five goals from 49 appearances last term as the Dons ended their 35-year wait for a trophy by beating Celtic on penalties to lift the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won the club’s Player of the Season award and featuring three times this season, those rumours that Morris was heading to Bedfordshire were then ramped up when he was then left out of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off round second leg 3-0 defeat against Romania champions FCSB on Thursday, plus this afternoon’s Scottish Premier League match against Falkirk.

Shayden Morris celebrates Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts last season - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Asked about the rumours stating he was due to move to the Hatters before Monday evening’s 7pm transfer deadline, Bloomfield, who often keeps his cards close to his chest when discussing potential new actions, said: “It’s not news to me, we have been linked with him. I think a lot of him but he’s not our player right now so I shouldn’t comment.”

Discussing the attacker’s future in the week, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin had told BBC Scotland: “I had a talk with Shayden and we made the decision together that the distraction was too much so he could not perform, so we took him out of the squad. Let’s see what tomorrow brings. He’s been allowed to travel (for talks), but I can’t say more than that because no deal is done yet. The transfer window is there and we have to always adapt in football and take the situation where it is and focus on the things we can control.”