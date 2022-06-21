Luton boss admits he'll miss his 'best-ever' Hatters signing Danny Hylton 'every single day' after popular striker joins Northampton

Striker Danny Hylton has left Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Nathan Jones admits that he will miss his ‘best-ever signing’ for the Hatters, striker Danny Hylton, on a daily basis after the forward ended his six year stint at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 33-year-old was signed by Jones during his first spell in charge of the club back in the summer of 2016 from Oxford United, as he played a significant role in Town’s promotion to League One, scoring 50 goals in just two seasons.

Although a succession of injuries meant Hylton only found the net a further 12 times over the next four campaigns, he remained a hugely popular member of the Town squad, and a big fan favourite as well.

Out of contract following Luton’s play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield, Hylton opted to pen a two year deal at League Two side Northampton Town, as speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “Danny has been my best-ever signing as a manager and I am going to miss him every single day.

“He was the catalyst for all the other great signings that we have had, and has epitomised everything we have done here at Luton with his high energy, underdog spirit, the quality – just everything about us.

“He had opportunities to leave, but never did.

"Every day he came in and trained like a lunatic.

"He was a talisman, the player the fans related to, and it’s the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in allowing him to leave the football club.

"It’s like letting your kid go.

“There will be a gaping hole now Danny Hylton has left, but I thank him for coming to us and turning down bigger offers than ours.

"I thank him for everything he has done for us, and I thank him for just being Danny Hylton every single day.

“He has been phenomenal for Luton Town and we wish him and his family well with everything.”

A statement from the club added: “Super Dan leaves us with some magnificent memories from the crucial role he has played over the last six years in such a memorable period for the club.

“Everyone at Kenilworth Road echoes Nathan’s words and thanks Danny for his wonderful service, wishing him and his family every success in the future.

"There will always be a warm welcome back at Kenilworth Road whenever they want to visit.

“First though, we’ll see him at Northampton for the pre-season friendly on July 16th when all Hatters travelling to Sixfields will get the chance to show their respect for a player who has done as much as any to get their club back into the position we are currently in.