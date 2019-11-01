Luton boss admits trio have had words over lack of game time

Hatters boss Graeme Jones revealed he has had discussions with George Moncur, Elliot Lee and Luke Berry about their lack of first team football this season.

Moncur has made one start in the Championship, that coming against Cardiff on August 10, restricted to another three appearances from the bench, resulting in a total of 121 minutes.

Luton striker Elliot Lee

Lee began the opening fixture of the encounter, playing for an hour against Middlesbrough, with just two more games since, his time on the field clocked at 76 minutes.

For Berry, it’s been even less, playing just 13 minutes in the league, with substitute cameos at Cardiff and then Blackburn, as none of the trio featured in the Championship during October.

After falling out of the match day squad in recent weeks too, Jones said: “They’ve had a word, yes, they’re disappointed, and I think your good professionals do get disappointed, they don’t let things go.

“But I can only pick 18 (in the squad) and I can only pick 11 (in the team), they know the reasons why.

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry

“If they were sitting doing this press conference now, they’d tell you that I’d been honest with them.

“Sometimes it can be brutal being honest, they know the reasons why they’re not playing, but as I’ve said to them, I rate all three players.

“I’ve got to get the balance of the team right, I’ve got to get the balance of the bench right and they’ve fallen victim to that at times.”

When asked if the players had responded well in training to being told why they weren't in his current first team plans, Jones added: "Yes, I’ve got no complaints with those boys as professionals.

“I think the manager’s choice is one thing, he has to pick 11, he has to pick 18.

"But how you are professionally, I said to the boys right at the beginning of the season, I’ll never, ever put you outside my circle, never, you’ll do that, and I can’t say that about the boys.

“Professionally, they’ve been absolutely superb.

"So whatever the next challenge is on playing for the first team, if you’re professional, you work hard every day, you're ready for whatever comes your way.

"Sometimes it’s the chance comes and you take it with both hands, learning your lessons from what’s gone on previously.

“They’ve all played Championship football this season, so they all know the level it's at.

"I’m sure an opportunity is round the corner, they’ve just got to take it.”