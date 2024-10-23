Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town’s opener was ruled out for offside

Luton boss Rob Edwards argued that Carlton Morris’s first half strike shouldn’t have been ruled out by the officials during this evening’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

With the Hatters dominating the opening 45 minutes, winning corner after corner, visiting keeper Anthony Patterson tipping over Mark McGuinness’s header, it looked like Town’s set-pieces would finally pay off when yet another Alfie Doughty delivery was met by Daiki Hashioka. The Japanese international’s header saw Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark, who had been in an offside position, go for it, but fail to connect, Morris escaping his markers at the back post to tuck home.

However, the referee’s assistant flag was raised claiming Clark had been interfering with play, something Edwards couldn’t agree with afterwards, saying: “If we had VAR then maybe it would have been ruled back in our favour. I don’t think Clicker is doing too much at all, but we didn’t get it and the first goal is really important at any level.

“I just think he starts in an offside position on the goalkeeper, but then he’s coming away from it and I don’t think he gets in the way of anybody, or affects anything. That’s my opinion. Obviously like always, they’ll think differently and that’s fine, I suppose that’s football. But I don’t think he affects the play, the direction of the ball, any individual Sunderland player at all.”

After the break, the Black Cats took the lead when Chris Rigg fired home early on, Town quickly level thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s first goal of the season, heading Morris’s volley back across into the net. However, Romaine Mundle curled in what proved to be the winner midway through the half, as a late rally by the hosts saw Clark slice wide from close range and then Luton see huge penalty appeals for handball rejected in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Asked about both incidents, Edwards added: “I don't think it was a penalty, I think it’s just hit his hand but he’s in a natural position, so no complaints there. I think Clicker had half a big opportunity right at the end and he’s slashed it. Heat of the battle, he didn't realise he had a bit more time, he could have even had a touch, but overall he was very good tonight. So other than Carlton’s offside one I’ve got no real complaints on anything else.”