Luton boss as surprised as any to see summer signing Campbell fire home during Bournemouth win

Allan Campbell arrows his shot into the bottom corner for a first goal in Luton colours on Saturday

Town boss Nathan Jones revealed he was as surprised as everyone else to see midfielder Allan Campbell not only pull the trigger from 20 yards during the weekend's clash with Bournemouth, but also pick out the bottom corner in such emphatic fashion.

The 23-year-old hadn’t ever really come close for the Hatters in his previous 12 appearances, but with Luton 1-0 ahead and their gander up after the controversy surrounding Cameron Jerome’s controversially disallowed strike, Kal Naismith strode out of defence to pick out the unmarked Campbell.

He turned quickly and advanced towards the area, with the Cherries opting to stand off him, almost daring him to shoot.

Shoot Campbell did, arrowing a wicked drive past the diving Mark Travers and into the net for his first Hatters goal, as when asked if that was something he has demonstrated an eye for, Jones said: “He hasn’t shown it in training either, so it's a little bit of a surprise!

"We’re working on that, we worked on rotation, worked on his striking, the cleanness of his ball striking and he needs to improve that as he’s not renowned for being a goalscoring midfield player, but we need to add that to him.

"His all-round energy is fantastic, we’re delighted and he’s been patient at times.

"When he plays and he’s got rhythm, a lot of them have just got no rhythm at the minute as we’ve had no games, that will come in weeks to come and we’ll go from there.”

Although he might not have shown it to his Town manager and team-mates, Campbell has got previous from his seven years at former club Motherwell.

There, he scored five in his first three seasons, but went on to notch 11 in his last two campaigns ahead of a summer move to Kenilworth Road.

On the strike, the midfield himself continued: "It's been about time, I’ve been trying my best to get on the scoresheet, but it just fell into my path brilliantly, I just had a shot and hit the bottom corner.

"I was delighted as my dad was here as well, so a good time to score.

“When I got the ball, I could hear them screaming for me to play it in and I was just maybe waiting for the right time, but then just thought 'I'm going to hit it.'

"I’ve seen the chance to shoot and thankfully I hit it and went in.

“I hit it so sweet, so I thought 'this is going into the corner' and I was delighted to do it.”

Team-mate and fellow Glaswegian Naismith, who was to prove the hero of the afternoon with his dramatic stoppage time winner, was thrilled for his team-mate to get on the scoresheet.

He added: "I've not seen him do that much, but what I have seen him do is be the hardest worker, be the best player and breaking up the play.

"He's just a delight to be around, his attitude and I'm delighted for him because that's what usually happens.

"People that work really, really hard in football, it’s no surprise they always get rewards and he’s got his rewards as it’s an unbelievable goal, I'm just delighted for him.