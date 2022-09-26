Luton boss aware that 'clever' Woodrow's best position is upfront for the Hatters

Town forward Cauley Woodrow in action against Blackburn

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted that although he has tried to fit ‘clever’ summer signing Cauley Woodrow into the side as an attacking midfielder, it’s a forward role where he will do most damage for the Hatters.

The 27-year-old was brought in from Barnsley in the summer for an undisclosed fee after four years at Oakwell where he scored over 50 goals, including reaching double figures in the Championship twice in three seasons for the Tykes.

Heading back to Kenilworth Road, the club where he started his career, Woodrow initially began on the bench, before occupying a deeper role behind the front two when Jones went with Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris up top, also using Admiral Muskwe ahead of his loan move to Fleetwood.

When fit, Harry Cornick was then partnered with Morris, who has starred since his arrival, netting six goals so far, but although stating Woodrow had the nous to develop into an attacking midfielder, the former Fulham striker went upfront alongside Morris for the recent 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

With little service in the first half, Woodrow, who has made two league starts so far, had two opportunities to score a first goal for Luton after the break, one snapshot flashing wide as he also had another volley blocked.

He will hope to keep his place in the same area of the pitch for Friday night’s trip to Hull City, as speaking about his performance, Jones knows that’s where he has the best chance of flourishing, saying: “Cauley Woodrow has had to bide his time, he came in and was excellent in terms of everything he does and he’ll get better.

“That’s what we brought him here for, we know he’s a clever footballer, so we tried to fit as many wonderful players into our team as we possibly can.

"That’s why we sometimes play him a little bit deeper, but that’s his position and he showed, he’s clever, gets in and around stuff.