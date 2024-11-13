Luton boss believes Japanese international is starting to show Hatters fans the 'real him'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wingback Daiki Hashioka is starting to show Hatters fans the ‘real him’ according to boss Rob Edwards.

​The Japanese international moved to Kenilworth Road from Belgian top flight side Sint-Truiden back in January, Town shelling out a reported £2m to acquire his services at the time. His first taste of English football was a tough experience though, as thrust into a Luton side who were struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League, Hashioka made 10 appearances, often out of position, as the Kenilworth Road club were eventually relegated back to the Championship.

A calf injury picked up during a pre-season friendly then saw Hashioka absent for the first few months until returning to the squad ahead of the 3-0 win over Watford in October, coming off the bench to fill in as an emergency centre half as both Tom Holmes and Reece Burke were forced off in the contest. That role continued in the next two matches, before the 25-year-old was finally restored to his natural position against West Bromwich Albion recently.

Daiki Hashioka has been in impressive form for the Hatters recently - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Putting in an impressive display during the 1-1 draw, Hatters fans have liked what they’ve seen, as he backed that up with another whole-hearted display when beating Cardiff City 1-0. He was far from the worse performer in Saturday’s humiliating 5-1 loss to Middlesbrough either, shunted over to the left for the second period, as his upturn in form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 25-year-old is now back in the Japan squad for the first time this term as the Samurai Blue are involved in away World Cup qualifiers against both Indonesia on Friday) and China next Tuesday. With the defender looking to add to his nine previous caps, Edwards said: “He’s done well Hashi. It’s not rocket science, if he gets the chance to play in his actual position and gets a bit of a run, then he’ll build some confidence and belief in himself. It’s hard when you come from another country to settle, just in the area, never mind a new football club and the surroundings.

"He’s a great guy and it’s nice that he’s been able to get a bit of a run and you can probably see the real him now which is good. I’m pleased with how Hashi’s been performing and pleased not just for him as well because it’s probably been quite difficult for him as well. He came to the club when we were in a really difficult league and playing out of position in some of the biggest games that you’re going to get against the most difficult opposition and it’s really hard, so it’s nice for him to get a bit of rhythm too.”

One thing that has really stood out from watching Hashioka getting a regular run of matches is the aerial prowess he possesses. During the 3-2 defeat at Coventry, he won eight headers, more than any of his team-mates, as he almost put that to good use in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, meeting Shandon Baptiste’s corner only to see the woodwork prevent him from scoring a first goal for the club.

It was something that didn’t shock Edwards though, as he continued: “We knew he had that as he had scored a few at the far post, from his time before joining us as well, so that’s not a surprise. He’s got a good spring and timing, he gives you a good outlet as well, especially if we get decent numbers on that last line.”

Town's fans are certainly beginning to take him to heart as well now, as during the last clash on home soil against Cardiff City, Hashioka had his name sung by the home faithful for the first during the second half, as he gave his all once more to help secure a welcome three points. Edwards added: “Good, that’s nice. He should be (happy), he’s a great guy and deserves that.”