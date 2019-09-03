Luton boss believes Sluga will be even better after returning from Croatia duty

Town stopper Simon Sluga will return from international duty an even better goalkeeper according to Luton boss Graeme Jones.

The 26-year-old has linked up with the Croatia squad this week for their Euro 2020 qualifiers in Slovakia on Friday and Azerbaijan on Monday.

Sluga, who has played all six games of Hatters' Championship campaign so far, is already showing signs of becoming a firm fan favourite, making a crucial save to deny Huddersfield's Steve Mounie during the 2-1 win on Saturday.

Speaking about the club record signing, Jones said: "I think it will do Simon the world of good.

"He’s came in on a whirlwind for six weeks and I mean a whirlwind, as the Championship is demanding, it’s a shock for everybody.

"I think when he goes away with Croatia and he has a day off, has an easier day and he’s in his hotel room, he’ll settle down and we’ll get an even better Simon Sluga when he comes back from international duty.

"He's showed great character as it hasn’t been straightforward for him.

"He’s shown the character to dig in and want to learn and we’re all better for these experiences.

"But you have to be there and you have to go through them in order to come out stronger and he’s somebody that has.”