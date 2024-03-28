Luton boss believes young defender has a 'big future' at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists that Town youngster Joe Johnson has a ‘big future’ in the game and wants to see him realise his undoubted potential at Kenilworth Road.

The 18-year-old is one of two academy graduates to earn a first team debut under Edwards since the manager took over in November 2022, when coming off the bench in the 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season. He had another outing during the goalless draw with Hull City, before continuing his progression this term when starting for the first time in the Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter City.

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Called up by England for the U17s World Cup in Indonesia, the Three Lions reaching the last 16, Johnson then returned to Town and gained two more appearances in the FA Cup, the 2-1 win at Everton and 6-2 defeat to Manchester City, when he had to come on and face Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co in full flight. A bout of glandular fever prevented the defender from getting his shot at the Premier League recently, but that could change at Spurs on Saturday, as he is expected to be named in the squad that travels to north London.

Joe Johnson celebrates Town's FA Cup win at Everton with goalscorer Cauley Woodrow - pic: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to the club’s official website about the teenager’s development, Edwards said: “We feel this is the right place for him. We’re really, really pleased with the progress he has made over the past couple of years. Joe has a really balanced view of life, he’s got the right attitude and a steely focus, belief and confidence – all of these attributes you need to succeed at the top level.