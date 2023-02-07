Harry Clifton puts Grimsby in front against Luton this evening

Luton boss Rob Edwards was bitterly frustrated by Town’s ‘infuriating’ FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town this evening.

A disastrous first half saw the Mariners score three goals from three shots on target against a much-changed visitors, Harry Clifton, Daniel Orsi and Daniel Amos all finding the net.

Although Town dominated the second period, they couldn’t find a way through, missing out on a trip to Premier League side Southampton in the next round.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “It was three disappointing goals to concede, two throw-ins and a free kick, areas that we spoke about in the first game and certainly tried to prepare for in this game as well.

“But they were very, very ruthless in front of goal from those moments, four shots on target and scored three, credit to them they deserved it and we didn’t on the night.

“We expected that and we knew what was coming and that was the most disappointing and infuriating thing I think tonight.

“We spoke about matching that and more, competing, basics, running the duels, that’s what we always talk about before every single game and they did that better than us, especially in those moments.