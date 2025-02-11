Luton boss Bloomfield issues injury update ahead of Sunderland trip

Hatters chief gives news on key quartet

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has given an injury update on his squad for tomorrow evening’s daunting trip to Sunderland​.

When the Hatters were last in action at Sheffield Wednesday, they were without defender Amari’i Bell due to a hamstring problem, while January transfer window signing Izzy Jones missed out due to a family issue as well. With 10 days having passed since that clash, then speaking about the pair, Bloomfield said: “Amari’s been back in training, he’s missed a couple of days with illness, but he’s been training, so he's fine.

"We’re building him up with his hamstring, he’s obviously had a big couple of injuries over the last year or two that we’ve got to be careful with his hamstrings. He’s been training, he’s missed the odd day, but he’s been contributing and he’s good. Izzy’s been back training too. He’s had a couple of personal bits that we spoke about before and again his training’s been a little bit intermittent, but he’s trained well and we’ve got good competition for places.”

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Defender Reece Burke won’t be available for the long trek north though, as on the defender, whose last outing came against Leeds United on November 27, Bloomfield continued: “Burkey’s back out on the grass. We’re trying not to put too much hope and pressure on his shoulders, but he’s a real hard worker, I like him a lot. He’s always in the meetings, always taking an interest in what the team’s doing and what we want from the players.

"Even though he’s not been fit, he’s been really present, which is probably the right way to put it. A real present character, a real influential character around the football club, someone who’s obviously been really highly thought of here for a little while now. He’s not too far away, he’s working hard and I’m looking forward to welcoming him back into the group soon.”

With Town allowing another centre half in Tom Holmes to join Belgian top flight side FCV Dender on loan for the rest of the campaign before the deadline passed, then with Mads Andersen and Kal Naismith having suffered with injuries this term, the former Hull centre back is needed to make sure there are enough defensive options for Bloomfield going forward. He said: “We understand that with Holmesy leaving that Kal is still working his way up to fitness as he’s come with a little bit of injury history behind him. But Burkey getting back soon, we believe that we’ll be up to the full quota of four in that area which will give us good competition for places.”

Meanwhile, there was still no timescale for a return for winger Tahith Chong who has been out side the 2-1 defeat to QPR which proved to be previous manager Rob Edwards’ final game in charge. Bloomfield added: “Tahith’s not in training yet, no. Unfortunately he’s still working his way back with the medical staff, so he’s still going to be a little bit. He’s been doing a little bit out on the grass, but we’ve still got to wait for him.”