Luton boss 'comfortable' with McAtee's stint at Barnsley despite speculation of a Championship switch

Luton boss Rob Edwards is ‘comfortable’ with striker John McAtee’s situation at League One Barnsley despite interest linking him with a move to the Championship during the transfer window.

The 24-year-old has starred for the Tykes in recent weeks, scoring seven times in eight games during December, a run of form that saw win both the club’s Goal of the Month and Player of the Month award. Having found the net on nine occasions in his 23 appearances so far, McAtee has helped the Oakwell side to sixth place in the table as they are looking set for another crack at the play-offs this season.

Rumours started last week that he could be on the move once more though, with a number of second tier sides hoping to borrow him from the Hatters, Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle all linked.

John McAtee scores for Barnsley against Horsham in the FA Cup - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Asked about the forward, who is yet to play for Luton since joining in the summer of 2022, spending last campaign back with former club Grimsby in League Two, Edwards said: “Macca’s done great and the window’s still open at the moment, but the way, we, I, he sees it, is he’s in a really good place. He’s getting well looked after and performing well and is a big part of what Barnsley are doing, so we’re very comfortable with his situation.”