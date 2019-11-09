Luton boss concedes Town were 'outclassed, outplayed and outfought' by Royals

Town chief Graeme Jones conceded his side were ‘outclassed’ during their 3-0 defeat at Reading this afternoon.

The Hatters were 2-0 behind with just 30 minutes gone after goals by Michael Morrison and Ovie Ejaria, as they weren't able to muster a shot afterwards, the Royals adding a third through Garath McCleary late in the second period.

Jones said: “It’s very, very disappointing. I think we got outclassed, outplayed, outfought, that’s it.

“I don’t want to concede the goals we did, but lets go down to detail on it. A set-piece, we’re in possession in the final third, so transition, a counter-attack, and then a mistake.

“So, lets not think about organising, or units, or tactical, everybody needs to take responsibility.

"Every individual, me included and we need to do something about it as we've got a really, really heavy period coming up.

"They are in tomorrow, there's no hiding place, there's no rest for anyone.

"We have a responsibility to this football club and those supporters who turned up today again and supported the group.

“I can assure you we're doing our best, at this minutes in time, we're a little bit short.

After the game, Jones went over to the 2,097 travelling fans by himself and on what the gesture was, he said: “I don’t apologise, but I love the fans, I love what they are, I’m not here to hide, I know today wasn’t good enough, nobody needs to tell me.

“It’s a realisation of where we are, because that’s what we’ve got, but I’m not disappearing down the tunnel.

“Me personally, I work my backside off every day to try and make Luton as good as we can be and at the minute it’s not working.

"So I wanted to face it up for that reason, nothing else.”