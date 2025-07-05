Luton boss confirms Doughty will step up his return to full fitness out in Slovenia

Wingback has been attracting plenty of interest during transfer window

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed that wingback Alfie Doughty will fly out to Slovenia for the club’s warm weather training camp tomorrow as he bids to begin full training with the rest of his team-mates again.

The 25-year-old missed Town’s final five games of the Championship campaign, as having injured his hamstring during the 1-1 draw at Stoke City in early April, could only watch on as the Hatters were unable to prevent an embarrassing slide back into League One, coming just one year after plying their trade in the Premier League, having finished third bottom of the table after a final day 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

With Doughty having caught the eye in the top flight for Town, then there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the former Charlton, Stoke and Cardiff player’s future, with a number of sources stating he will follow Thomas Kaminski, Carlton Morris and Thelo Aasgaard in departing Kenilworth Road, with Middlesbrough, where ex-Town chief Rob Edwards is now in charge, linked with making a move for him.

Alfie Doughty celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday last season - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Having headed to Kenilworth Road in June 2022, Doughty has played 105 times and scored six goals for the Hatters, also signing a new long-term deal back in September 2024, which would make mean any clubs interested in acquiring his services needing to shell out a significant sum for his services before the window closes.

Although not at Boreham Wood for Luton’s 3-0 opening pre-season win this afternoon, asked just how his return was going, Bloomfield said: “He’s very close, Alf’s very close. Obviously he’s still working his way back from his hamstring injury, but he’s back out on the grass. He’s working extremely hard and he’ll be on the flight with us tomorrow to Slovenia and have a full weeks training with the group.”