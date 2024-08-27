Luton boss confirms Ogbene is in talks with Ipswich over a move to Portman Road

Attacker absent from Town’s squad at Loftus Road

Rumours broke yesterday that the 26-year-old was closing in on a switch to Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys, who won promotion to the top flight last term, with a fee of around £8m for a player that Town snapped up on a free transfer being reported. Although Edwards hasn’t wanted to sell any of his squad during the transfer window, with Ogbene not involved in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to QPR this evening, and reports that his move is almost completed, speaking afterwards, the manager said: “He’s in talks, we’ll see how those talks progress, so I can’t say any more than that.”

With Town getting a sizeable fee for the Republic of Ireland international who has scored five goals in 39 outings for the Hatters, then asked if he will be able to use some of those funds to strengthen his squad ahead of the window shutting on Friday evening, Edwards added: “We’re working on stuff of course. The line has always been to make sure if we do let someone go and go for the right money and it’s the right thing for them, we’ll push to make sure we’re in a really strong position with incomings as well. We’re working hard on that at the moment as well.”