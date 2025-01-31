Luton boss could let Premier League winner leave as he admits Hatters squad has attracted interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Chelsea and Liverpool winger has been left out of Luton's last two squads

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has admitted that former Premier League winner Victor Moses could be allowed to leave Kenilworth Road ahead of Monday evening’s transfer deadline.

The 34-year-old was snapped up on a free transfer back by former manager Rob Edwards in September, having left Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow, as the ex-Chelsea, Liverpool, Fenerbahçe and Inter Milan player has gone on to make 18 appearances for the Hatters, scoring once. His involvement has been limited in recent weeks though, not starting since the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on Boxing Day and only playing 15 minutes under Bloomfield, that coming in the 0-0 draw against Preston North End, failing to make the match-day squad in his last two games.

Asked if the ex-Nigerian international and Africa Cup of Nations winner could leave the club, the Town chief said: “Maybe, maybe not. If it’s right for Vic and right for the club then possibly, but again if it’s not then we’re really respectful and happy to have him here. If all things align then it’s a possibility but if it’s not then he’s a top player and he’s played at a really high level and if we can get some of that quality out of him then good.”

Victor Moses could be allowed to leave Luton during the transfer window - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

On why he hasn’t been picked so far, Bloomfield continued: “He came on in the first game against Preston and has been left out since. I haven’t picked him, I just felt like there were other options. Vic’s a great lad, he’s had an incredible career, but he’s not been in the last couple of squads.”

With Luton adding six players so far this window, Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest the latest addition this afternoon, joining Christ Makosso, Isaiah Jones, Kal Naismith, Thelo Aasgaard and Millenic Alli, then Town’s squad will need reducing before Monday evening, as it currently numbers at 27, two more than the 25 allowed to be registered.

Quizzed as to whether any will be going, Bloomfield added: “There’s been some interest in some of our players from other clubs, as is normal for January. I think you get that up and down the country at all different levels. There’s going to be interest, so whether anyone leaves or not remains to be seen. No-one right now, there’s been some interest, and we’ll see whether that plays out or not, but we’re happy with the squad that we’ve got. If anyone comes or goes it will be what’s right for the individual and what’s right for the club.”