Luton boss could look to add 'one or two' new signings before transfer window closes

Luton boss Rob Edwards could well look to bring in ‘one or two’ players ahead of Thursday evening’s transfer deadline passing.

With the Hatters having been able to bolster their squad since January 1, they have so far added Reading defender Tom Holmes for an undisclosed fee, loaning the centre half straight back to the Royals until the end of the season.

Edwards confirmed the club have an interest in Japanese international wingback Daichi Hashioka from Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truide, but asked if there could be further additions to his squad, he said: “Potentially, we’re working away, but again I’ll maintain it that the line I said at the very beginning, if there’s someone that helps us, improves us, we’ll do everything we can to try and bring them in.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s not as easy as, right we want him, we’ll go and get him. There’s a lot of things within that, fees to agree, agent to agrees, players got to want to come, everything so there’s lot a on that, but we’re hopeful that we might get one or two done, the main thing and the main thing I said at the every beginning, is we’ve got to keep people where that we want and the majority of the squad together, that’s been really important as well for us.”

With Luton on a run of just one defeat from seven matches in all competitions having beaten Everton 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, Edwards doesn’t believe wholesale changes are required, adding: “We need to keep trying to improve, keep doing the things that we are doing well at the moment, brush up on the areas that we know we need to improve.

"It’s not going to be loads we’re going to do in the market now, going into the last few days of that, there won’t be loads. There doesn't seem to be much across the board does there at the moment? So it’s going to be a lot of hard work on the training ground, continue to show the positives, the things that we’re doing well, keep building on that and keep brushing up on the little areas that we know we can improve in.

"We don’t want to give away cheap goals, we don’t want one mistake to become two, three, four, as in the Premier League that’s in the back of the net. So continue to value the basics, continue to do them, do the running, the hard work, the hard yards, but what I’m loving about this group of players now, is we press, we try and win the ball back quickly, we’ll go for teams.