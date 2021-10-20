Luton boss dedicates Rams fightback to Hatters fan Jacob Crawshaw who tragically died at the weekend

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones dedicated Town’s fightback at Derby County last night to Hatters fan Jacob Crawshaw after the 19-year-old tragically lost his life at the weekend.

The teenager, who had been one of 1,600 present at Millwall to watch the Hatters win 2-0 on Saturday, died in a road incident during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Speaking after the game, in which goals from Fred Onyedinma and Elijah Adebayo were enough to earn his side a point in a 2-2- draw, Jones said: “I’m delighted for the fans.

“A young lad tragically lost his life, Jacob Crawshaw on the weekend, his mates were here for a tribute.

"We’re sorry that his tribute was spoiled a little bit as we conceded in that minute, but that performance and that fighting spirit was for him.

“We’re delighted we could at least get a point here and not get beat on such an occasion.”

Fellow Town fan David Close has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of Jacob, which has already raised over £6,500 as he wrote: “I didn’t personally know Jacob, but once a Hatter always a Hatter and I want to try and help.

"Let’s all pull together and support his family during this tough time! No amount of money will take away the pain and suffering, but let’s at least try to help.

“Any and all funds raised will be donated in full to this young man's family.