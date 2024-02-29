Luton boss describes 'insane' praise from Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as 'humbling'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton chief Rob Edwards described it as ‘humbling’ to hear the praise that he and his players received from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last week.

Prior to the Premier League contest at Anfield, which Town had led until the early stages of the second half before eventually losing 4-1, the 56-year-old German, who is in his last season with the Reds, was discussing what Edwards has achieved with the Hatters this term, turning them from a team many thought would be relegation certainties, to one that, with 13 matches to go, has a realistic chance of staying up. Discussing the work he has done since winning promotion to the Premier League, Klopp had said: “The job Rob is doing there is insane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm not sure it's really respected enough that a team with the amount of points they had in the beginning of the season making such a footballing development, I'm not sure I saw that before. When you saw the Man United game, it was an incredible game of Luton. Yes, they lost it, but it was an incredible game. They increased possession periods during the season in a really crazy way. Good players, obviously top, top coached.

Jurgen Klopp and Rob Edwards before the game at Anfield last week - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images