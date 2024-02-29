Luton boss describes 'insane' praise from Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as 'humbling'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton chief Rob Edwards described it as ‘humbling’ to hear the praise that he and his players received from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last week.
Prior to the Premier League contest at Anfield, which Town had led until the early stages of the second half before eventually losing 4-1, the 56-year-old German, who is in his last season with the Reds, was discussing what Edwards has achieved with the Hatters this term, turning them from a team many thought would be relegation certainties, to one that, with 13 matches to go, has a realistic chance of staying up. Discussing the work he has done since winning promotion to the Premier League, Klopp had said: “The job Rob is doing there is insane.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I'm not sure it's really respected enough that a team with the amount of points they had in the beginning of the season making such a footballing development, I'm not sure I saw that before. When you saw the Man United game, it was an incredible game of Luton. Yes, they lost it, but it was an incredible game. They increased possession periods during the season in a really crazy way. Good players, obviously top, top coached.
Hearing that kind of praise from a manager who added the Carabao Cup to a trophy cabinet containing the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup at the weekend when beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time, was hugely pleasing for Edwards, who said: “It’s really nice, obviously it was very humbling. It’s a team effort, I never want to try and take that praise myself. It is very nice and it’s good because I think it’s recognition for the players as well, and the job that they’re doing. It’s really good for the football club, as when someone like that whose opinion is going to be very valid and very well respected, it’s quite nice. There were obviously a lot of opinions on us early on and then for someone like him to say some of that stuff about our players and the work that the staff are doing, it’s nice for us, it’s good.”