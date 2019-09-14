Luton boss didn't think Brown's introduction was the reason for Town defeat

Luton boss Graeme Jones didn’t believe his decision to bring in Izzy Brown for Jacob Butterfield played a part in his side losing at QPR this afternoon.

The on-loan Chelsea player came in for his first Championship start for the Hatters in place of Butterfield, who has made a hugely impressive start to his time at Kenilworth Road.

Town's midfield then found themselves completely overrun in the opening 30 minutes, conceding three times to look on the verge of a hefty defeat.

They managed to fight back to 3-2 though, with Brown coming close to netting a late leveller, shooting inches wide, as when asked it had been too attacking a switch, Jones said: “I’ll have to look back, I think Izzy earned it though.

"The school I’m from, I think you have to reward people for hard work, have to reward people for being ready, being ready to contribute, come on and change the game.

"Football made those decisions, not me, I’m just looking at the evidence.

“But Izzy’s a good player, I’ve got no doubt about that, Izzy’s not the reason why we’re 3-0 down, it’s a collective thing, me included.

“So we’ll look, we’ll analyse ourselves, we’ll face it.

"Sometimes it’s tough, but we will learn from it, I assure you of that, we will learn from it, so that’s what we’ll do.”

Brown himself tweeted afterwards: "Disappointing result, wasn’t the best performance personally.

"We will work hard and put things right next saturday!

"Thank you to the away fans for the amazing support."