Luton boss 'disappointed' with first yellow card shown to Osho after Norwich dismissal

Town defender Gabe Osho was sent off against Norwich on Boxing Day

Luton boss Rob Edwards was left disappointed with the first booking picked up by defender Gabe Osho that led to his second sending off this season against Norwich City on Boxing Day.

With five minutes to go until the break, the ball broke loose outside the box after Carlton Morris’s drive was well blocked, with the centre half going into a challenge with Dimitris Giannoulis, clearly winning possession for the hosts.

However, referee Tim Robinson somehow saw things differently, not just blowing for an apparent foul, but then mystifyingly dishing out a yellow card to Osho, who was left walking a tightrope for the remainder of the contest.

With 10 minutes to go and striker Teemu Pukki breaking away from Tom Lockyer, Osho then clipped the Finnish international to pick up his second caution from Robinson, meaning he was dismissed for a second time in five outings, having also seen red in the 4-0 defeat at Watford.

It means the ex-Reading man now misses Thursday’s trip to QPR, and could be out of the New Year’s Day clash with Huddersfield Town as well, although that is tempered somewhat by Amari’i Bell’s return from suspension after he was sent off at Middlesbrough in Edwards’ first game in charge.

Speaking afterwards, the Luton manager said: “I didn’t think it was a foul.

“Looking at it back now I’m disappointed with that one really.

"We felt it at the time and it does look like that it’s not a foul and even before that, possibly a penalty with a handball in the box before Carlton has a shot.

"So a bit of a double whammy there and we suffer for it now.

“We can always do bits better, so we can avoid it getting there for the second one.

