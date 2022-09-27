Luton boss doesn't expect Town defender Bell to use Messi meeting as 'shirt-getting' opportunity

Town defender Amari'i Bell could face Argentina superstar Lionel Messi tomorrow

Luton defender Amari’i Bell won’t be using tomorrow morning’s potential meeting with one of the superstars of the game, Lionel Messi, as a ‘shirt-getting’ opportunity according to Town boss Nathan Jones.

The 28-year-old is part of the Jamaica squad who take on Argentina in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, with the game kicking off at 1am.

Bell, who has won seven caps for his country, gets his first chance to impress the Reggae Boyz new boss, Heimir Hallgrimsson, after he was appointed less than a fortnight ago.

The former Iceland manager’s first task is to try and gain a result against an opposition laced with top quality names including Messi, Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria, the latter two expected to start after missing Friday’s 3-0 win over Honduras, a sixth win from seven matches.

When asked what it would be like to face a player who has won it all with Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint Germain, also earning seven Ballon d'Or trophies as well, Jones joked: “Well, he plays against Jordan Clark everyday…

“If he comes up against someone of that calibre it can only do him good.

“It’s not just a shirt getting exercise, it’s actually testing yourself against someone who’s probably the greatest of all time.