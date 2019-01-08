Luton boss early favourite for Stoke job

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is the early frontrunner for the vacancy at Championship club Stoke City.

The Luton chief, who completed three years in charge at Kenilworth Road at the weekend, is currently 10/11 with league sponsors SkyBet to replace Gary Rowett, who was sacked today.

Jones has moved in front of former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes (5/4), plus ex-England boss Sam Allaryce (16/1).

Aberdeen chief Derek McInnes is 16/1 along with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanvoic, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal at 18/1.