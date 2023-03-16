Luton boss elated as Morris's 'outstanding season' continues with Robins winner

Luton boss Rob Edwards was elated to see leading scorer Carlton Morris continue his ‘outstanding season’ after scoring a 16th of the campaign to settle last night’s Championship encounter with Bristol City at Kenilworth Road.

With five minutes gone, the 27-year-old rose majestically to meet a sublime cross from wingback Cody Drameh, heading back across Robins keeper Max O’Leary and into the corner of the net.

It meant that Luton’s last four wins have all come by just the one goal, scored by Morris, with Sheffield United, Swansea and Birmingham all on the receiving end of the striker’s predatory instincts, who has now managed to find the net five times in his last seven games.

The club record signing might have had another in the second half, O’Leary able to bat away his close range attempt, but it was a performance that was so much more than just notching the winner, Morris bullying the visiting defence, and linking play terrifically, setting up a glorious chance for Elijah Adebayo too.

On the frontman, Edwards said: “He can get hold of it, he can give you a first ball, a header, chest, bring people into play and he’ll press and run for the team as well.

"He’s got so many qualities to his game, goal number 16 now in the league, it’s an outstanding season for him and hopefully that can continue as well.

"But for a goalscorer they need service, they need a team around them and I thought the team as a whole were very, very good.

Carlton Morris wheels away after scoring the only goal against Bristol City

“How good was the cross as well? The cross was brilliant, a fantastic header, one touch finish between the posts.

"We keep saying it to those lads, get into the right areas and we’ve had a few 1-0 wins lately with Carlton being the goalscorer.

"He’s helped us get a lot of points, it’s a team game, but a fantastic finish.”

Morris has managed to maintain his form despite being in the wars recently, none more so than when he was on the victim of a horrific challenge from Birmingham City’s Marc Roberts.

He has been able to shake off the shoulder injury he was suffering through, as Edwards added: “He’s some boy isn’t he?

"He just keeps popping up in the right place at the right time and I can’t speak highly enough of him.

"He puts a right shift in and it’s hard as after a couple of weeks ago, he gets knocked about shall I say.