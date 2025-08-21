Luton boss expecting further exits as he reveals 'active interest' in his Town players

Bloomfield anticipates further departures from Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is expecting there to be further exits from Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window shutting after admitting there is some 'active interest’ in a number of his players.

The Hatters have already seen eight depart Bedfordshire since the window opened, with first team regulars like Carlton Morris, Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty and Reece Burke all heading back to the Championship following Town’s relegation to League One. With 10 having come in as well, Luton are now up to the maximum of 22 senior players allowed to be registered in the third tier, meaning they will have to move some more on if they wish to bolster their squad, unless those incomings are U21s.

There has been speculation over the future of Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba, who Bloomfield admitted recently had endured a slow start to his pre-season due to his uncertain future, with rumours also surrounding centre half Teden Mengi staying too, although he has been injured since the friendly clash at Southend United.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Liam Smith

With duo Thomas Holmes and Cauley Woodrow not getting as many minutes as they would want either, then discussing the chances of some of his squad heading out before the deadline passes on Monday, September 1, Bloomfield said: “Yes, I think there is active interest in lots of our players, because of the level they’ve played over the previous couple of years and the level they’ve come from, so there’s lots to consider.

"We don’t want to carry too many numbers through the winter months as I don’t want players feeling like they’re miles away from the team if they’re not in it. We want to have a tight-knit group so we are expecting interest. There is some active interest in some of ours already, and they’ll be more I’m sure.

"I’m expecting to maybe lose one or two or whatever that number looks like, as you’re not sure, you never know until it’s done, but also at the same time we’re actively looking to see what it looks like for us as well. So without being certain, as transfers are never certain until they happen, I anticipate that there’ll be more interest in ours as there already is. So we’ll see what that looks like.”

Having lost a number of the squad that have played in the Premier League and Championship over the last two seasons, questioned as to whether he thinks any more who have featured in the first team this term will be snapped up, Bloomfield continued: “We hope not, but every player has his price.

"We don’t want to lose any of the players who have been active and been involved in our team, but it’s just one of those where I don’t want to commit to saying something and it’s not true at the end of it. We have to keep an open mind, we know that the window’s still open but for us right now it’s about focusing on Saturday. Then it’s not too far away and when the window closes we’ll be pleased.”

The Town chief also stated he keeps those who have interest in them up to date with just what is going on regarding any interest in them, adding: “I try and be as open and honest and forthright with the boys as I possibly can as I think players appreciate the honesty and the openness. It’s also a fine line and balance between when you discuss it and when you don’t as the closer you get to match day, that talk has to go to one side, we have to focus on the game.

"So we try to have an open dialogue with the players, I think that’s the only way to be in this day and age and I think the players appreciate that honesty and it’s reciprocal. If you give players honesty I think you get it back in their performance and their demeanour around the places and everything that they give, so I think that’s crucial.”