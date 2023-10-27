Luton boss expects Kabore to be a 'big asset' as he targets more consistency from Manchester City youngster

Defender has had to adapt for a first full season in English football

Town boss Rob Edwards has been impressed with the efforts of on-loan Manchester City wingback Issa Kabore in what is his maiden season of Premier League football, although hopes the Burkina Faso international can now add some more consistency to his game.

The 22-year-old started six of the first seven Premier League matches for his new side before dropping to the bench for the encounters against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest recently.

Kabore didn’t come on against Spurs but he was introduced as a second half substitute at the City Ground on Saturday, helping the visitors hit back from 2-0 down to earn a point with a 2-2 draw.

Despite having been at the Etihad since joining from Belgian side Mechelen in July 2020 for £4m, the defender has yet to play a senior fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side, with this campaign his first taste of the top flight in England.

However, Kabore has had almost 100 league outings for Mechelen and then French Ligue 1 duo Troyes and Marseille, featuring in the Champions League for the latter last term as well, while also winning over 30 caps for his country.

With Reece Burke now missing Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, there is every chance Edwards will go with the defence that finished the contest in the east Midlands, Kabore part of a back four with Alfie Doughty, Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi.

Asked about the defender’s impact with the Hatters, the Luton manager said: “I think he’s been great, I thought his impact on the weekend was very good against Forest as all the subs were, really positive.

Defender Issa Kabore on the ball for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s got loads of good attributes and all we want is probably a little bit more consistency in his performances now.

"But he’s a really young player and still adjusting to the league and life in England and everything as well.

"So to ask him to just settle in straight away, to a new club, to a new way of playing, a new country, we’re asking a lot there.

"We’re really pleased with what he’s doing, how he’s done, he’s really helped us.

"He’s played big parts in the games we’ve got points, so he's in a good place and over the course of the season he’ll be a big asset for us no doubt on that one.

“It’s new, it's been new for a lot of the lads this level, this league.