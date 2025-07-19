Luton boss expects more business to be done during 'unique' transfer window

Hatters have signed six and sold six so far

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is anticipating plenty more business to be done at Kenilworth Road, both in and out, as he declared the successive relegations suffered by the Hatters has put them in a ‘unique position’ during the current summer transfer window.

At the time of writing, Town have made six new additions, with Kal Naismith, George Saville, Jake Richards, Nahki Wells, Hakeem Odoffin and Nigel Lonwijk all arriving, while they have also been heavily linked with Ipswich Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Jake Keeley and West Ham youngster Gideon Kodua too. Leaving the club so far have been Carlton Morris, Reece Burke, Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Thelo Aasgaard and Bim Pepple, with players such as Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi and Marvelous Nakamba all potentially being allowed to move on as well if the right deal is struck.

The fact there is such a high turnover of players, with more likely, is, in Bloomfield’s mind, due to the speedy plummet down the leagues made by Luton, as just two years ago, the Hatters were preparing for a season in the Premier League, but now find themselves gearing up for a campaign in League One. That has made this summer’s transfer activity particularly hectic for the manager, who was appointed in January as Rob Edwards’ replacement, as he said: “We don’t want to lose anyone we’re not happy with, but every player, everyone involved in football has a price, that’s just the business.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

"I guess the thing for our supporters this summer is that whilst at other clubs that might be one or two players, because lots of our players played in the Premier League two seasons ago, it is a really unique situation that we’re facing this summer. It’s a really unique challenge that we’ve been facing and so there’s going to be lots more moving parts than regularly there would be in any other summer.

“If it’s right for the player, right for the football club and right for me as a manager building a squad then we shake hands, we wish people all the best. If it’s not right for one of those three then it doesn’t happen. I’m happy, yes there are some likely to leave and yes some are likely to come in. I think it’s probably just where we are as a football club, there’s no point in me sitting here and just trying to pretend otherwise.

"The window is still open, there is still interest in our players that we’re dealing with as and when it comes up. We still have interest in players should we need to replace or need to add to the group. I’m content with where we are right now, but any football manager worth his salt always wants to improve and get the squad as balanced and as best as can be come the end of the window, so there’s still lots of work going on behind the scenes.”

Although Bloomfield acknowledged the state of limbo surrounding certain members of his squad has been frustrating for both himself and the club’s fans, as it means he can’t always go and actively pursue the replacements he wants while they are still in the building, he is understanding of the challenge that it brings, adding: “I would suggest that’s the message. Thank you to our supporters for I guess their patience.

"They want the finished article right now I totally understand that, as a manager I want that right now, I wanted that for the first day of pre-season, but once we get into the reality of how many different elements need to go in to make a deal right both coming in and going out, it’s not an overnight process. No window is ever perfect, but you have to come out of it as strong as you possibly can. Our players are our players until they’re not. Whilst that may sound slightly silly, they are treated like one of our own until a deal is struck as at no time is a deal certain until its been signed.

"The players have been great, even players who have known about interest elsewhere have been great. It’s a challenge for us as we can’t replace them until someone goes, so that, and the timing of what you want to bring in? Are they available at the right time as the player leaves? Does it all align at the right time? Can you preempt something? These are lots of the conversations that have been going on since pretty much an hour after the final whistle at West Brom.

“At the moment we’re happy with where we are. We’ve got some good experience, got some really exciting young players who we really hope can really go and grab a first full season in the first team, so there’s a nice blend so far. Inevitably there will be some more going on at some point. I’m content with where we’re at right now, but we’re always trying to come out of it slightly stronger if we can.”