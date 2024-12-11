Luton boss explains his decision to pick Chong as a right wingback against Stoke

Left-sided player swaps flanks in Potters success

Hatters boss Rob Edwards explained his reasoning behind starting Tahith Chong in an unusual right wingback role during last night’s 2-1 triumph over Stoke City.

The former Manchester United winger has been used predominantly in an attacking left-sided berth during his previous 55 appearances for the club, impressing in the Premier League with a number of dazzling bursts from that area of the pitch last season. He has operated in a wingback role at times in-game for Luton, although they have always come on the left flank, with the 25-year-old substituted at half time during the 4-2 defeat to Norwich City, at fault for the Canaries’ second goal when allowing Jack Stacey to reach the byline and pick out team-mate Ante Crnac to score.

Chong paid the price by being left on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Swansea on Saturday, before being recalled in midweek, although despite Victor Moses also in the side, who can play with either foot, the experienced Premier League winger stayed on the left, with Chong surprisingly out on the right hand side.

Tahith Chong on the ball for Luton during their 2-1 win over Stoke on Tuesday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Early on, he gave clear intentions to cut back on his left foot when possible, sending over a cross that saw Carlton Morris’s flicked header saved comfortably by keeper Viktor Johansson, one of six deliveries he managed on the night as Luton provided far more of an attacking threat than they had against the Swans a few days previously.

After the break the midfielder broke well from deep at times as Town went in search of a winner, one move leading to Jordan Clark shooting over, while he did trust his right foot when getting to the byline on occasion as well. However, it was late on when Chong popped up on the left that he had his biggest impacts of the contest, brought down in full flight by Lewis Koumas for a free kick that led to Town’s 90th minute winner.

Discussing his thought process for the switch in position, Edwards said: “He actually wants to play on the right Chongy, but it wasn’t because of that, we just felt that it was the right fit for the balance. They normally have double width on their right, our left, so we felt that the Browny (Jacob Brown), Victor combination would be right there, and then Chongy to try to be higher to deal with what we thought would be single width on the other side and try to be aggressive.

"We wanted him as high as possible, but when we’re defending and defending low, we need him to get back in, so it was more for where we saw that he could really affect the game and it suited him more. There was some good stuff there from him tonight and we know that anyway, he’s an option for us as is Victor or other players.”

With so many injuries to Luton’s back-line, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell and Teden Mengi all absent, Edwards’ hand might be forced to keep Chong in such a role for the next few games, with limited options available to him. The boss knew it was something of a risk against the Potters, but one he was prepared to take it, adding: “It (second half) was quite finely balanced, I do think we had more of a threat, but you could see there was danger there for them as well.

"It’s hard as the majority of our injuries at the moment are defenders and the last line, so we’re always going to take a bit of a risk and one or two playing slightly out of position, but credit to them all. They kept going and found a way which was really, really pleasing. There’s a real good buzz in the changing room which is nice after the weekend.”