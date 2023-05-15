Luton boss explains why he went with Osho and Clark at Stadium of Light

Luton boss Rob Edwards explained his reasoning behind giving Gabe Osho and Jordan Clark the nod for the Championship first leg semi-final at Sunderland on Saturday.

Although Osho had missed five games and around a month of league action with a knee injury, he was back to face Hull City on Monday, playing the first half, ensuring he retained his place ahead of Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts at the Stadium of Light.

Skipper Bradley, who has confirmed he is leaving Kenilworth Road in the summer, missed out on the bench as well, Potts preferred instead with Reece Burke, as Osho went to his familiar right-sided centre half role, Tom Lockyer restored to the middle of the back three and Amari’i Bell on the left.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Although Town were beaten 2-1 on the afternoon, Osho gave a decent display, reading the play well to nip on and win the ball back on a number of occasions, with his passing getting the visitors going in the first half as well.

Edwards said: “He gives us a lot of quality, but then that athleticism as well and bravery, going in tight with some really dangerous players.

"(Amad) Diallo and (Alex) Prithchard take you into some areas that a lot of defenders wouldn’t like to go and Amari’ and Gabe are really brave.

"They’ll go and do that, and say ‘come on then let’s go one v one,’ and against them on a big pitch like this that can be a real challenge.

"I was delighted with how he did out of possession, apart from a couple of key moments in terms of set-pieces.”

Meanwhile, further forward, Clark was chosen in front of Allan Campbell, Luke Berry and Luke Freeman, who were all among the substitutes, as it was his early corner that eventually saw Elijah Adebayo bury a close range shot to put the Hatters in front on 11 minutes.

The 29-year-old, now fully over his calf injury, teed up Town’s striker for another great chance shortly afterwards, his shot drawing a superb block from a home defender, going on to play 78 minutes before being replaced by Berry having been booked for a frustrated challenge the hosts broke.

Discussing his inclusion, Edwards added: “I think he's one of our best players.

"When he’s fit and available Clicker is an outstanding footballer and I think everyone would agree with that.

"We’ve got really good options and competition there with Bez and Allan Campbell as well but Clicker with the ball is really, really good.

"At times on a big pitch like this, you’re going to need people who can handle that ball and try to unlock things or just settle and calm things down.